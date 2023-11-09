Live
Pawan Kalyan all praise for PM, says Nation needs Modi
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter saying that India needs Narendra Modi. He described Modi as a visionary leader who is crucial for India's future. Pawan Kalyan praised Modi's ability to overcome challenges, promote unity, and lead the country towards a better future through transformative change in various fields.
He also commended Modi for thinking about long-term development and the well-being of future generations. He made clear that the Jana Sena party will support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi in their efforts to achieve Modi's 'Vision 2047'.
In his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Pawan Kalyan wrote, "Nation Needs Shri Narendra Modi! Narendra modi ji is a visionary leader who is crucial for our nation as he possesses the ability to see beyond immediate challenges, devise innovative solutions, and inspire progress. He has the ability to steer the country towards a better future by articulating a compelling vision, fostering unity, and driving transformative change across various sectors, ensuring long-term growth and prosperity for all,"
Pawan Kalyan further added that Jana Sena Party will support BJP and Narendra Modi with all its might to make his 'Vision 2047' a reality.
The actor turned politician recently shared the dias with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BC Garjana meeting in Secunderabad. He is said to be supporting BJP in the ensuing assembly elections for Telangana.