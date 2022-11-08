Pawan Kalyan announces Rs. 1 lakh to those whose houses demolished in Ippatam village

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has announced financial assistance of one lakh rupees to each of the families who have lost their houses in the Ippatam village. Nadendla Manohar, chairman of the political affairs committee of the party, said that Pawan will give one lakh rupees to them on behalf of the party as the houses were damaged. He said that they are providing this assistance to build houses again.



It is known that Pawan Kalyan, who visited the village recently, inspected the damaged houses and met the victims. Pawan Kalyan has accused the government of demolishing the village due to the fact that some farmers have given space to the public meeting.



Nadendla Manohar revealed that Pawan Kalyan has decided to stand by them in this background. He asked the government to refrain from any further partisan actions.