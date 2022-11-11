Pawan Kalyan arrives in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Pawan Kalyan arrives in Visakhpatnam city in a special flight on Friday evening to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister and Pawan Kalyan are scheduled to meet at INS Chola in Visakhapatnam at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to JSP leaders, Pawan Kalyan will discuss political development and related issues in Andhra Pradesh during his one on one meeting with the PM.

The Jana Sena chief's arrival in the city indeed hogs the limelight. Especially, after he was detained in the hotel room he was staying during his last visit to the city in the month of October and his grievances-receiving platform 'Jana Vani' could not make any headway.

Although there were hints of the JSP chief's arrival in the city a little in advance, the itinerary remained a suspense till Thursday night.