Pawan Kalyan Balakrishna arrives in Rajahmundry, police imposes section 144

Telugu Desam Party Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has arrived in Rajahmundry to meet Chandrababu Naidu in the jail who was arrested in Skill Development case.



Balakrishna on this occasion reached Nara Lokesh's camp and met Nara Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmani and extended solidarity to them. He consoled them saying that Naidu will soon come out clean. Pawan Kalyan will also visit Nara Lokesh's camp in Rajahmahendravaram and later head to Central Jail to meet Naidu.

As Pawan Kalyan's arrival in Rajahmundry is expected to draw a large crowd of fans and party workers and a possibility that TDP leaders and activists may also attend in significant numbers. In anticipation of this, the police have been alerted, and extensive arrangements have been made. Section 144, which imposes restrictions on public gatherings, is already in force in Rajahmundry.

On the other hand, Chandrababu's arrest has evoked a large scale protests in the state with TDP cadre holding relay hunger strike and some people are offering prayers at various temples for the wellbeing of Naidu.