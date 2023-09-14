Live
- Nalgonda: BJP confusing public in Mini Jamili name
- Bengal forest dept worried over increasing human attacks on fishing cats
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders’ call to public to attend Vijayaberi Sabha in large number
- Khammam: Call to make Sonia’s meet a grand success
- Nalgonda: Congress will come to power in State, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
- Supreme Court real-time data will reflect on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI
- Bengaluru: Third Eye Seminar Educates Parents... Must All Autistic Children Go to Mainstream School?
- Vijayawada: Advocate Sidharth Luthra tweet goes viral
- Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy ends 24-hr hunger strike on unemployment in State
- Tamil Nadu Farmers Association Plans 'Rail Roko' Protest Over Cauvery Water Issue
Just In
Pawan Kalyan Balakrishna arrives in Rajahmundry, police imposes section 144
Telugu Desam Party Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has arrived in Rajahmundry to meet Chandrababu Naidu in the jail who was arrested in Skill Development case
Telugu Desam Party Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has arrived in Rajahmundry to meet Chandrababu Naidu in the jail who was arrested in Skill Development case.
Balakrishna on this occasion reached Nara Lokesh's camp and met Nara Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmani and extended solidarity to them. He consoled them saying that Naidu will soon come out clean. Pawan Kalyan will also visit Nara Lokesh's camp in Rajahmahendravaram and later head to Central Jail to meet Naidu.
As Pawan Kalyan's arrival in Rajahmundry is expected to draw a large crowd of fans and party workers and a possibility that TDP leaders and activists may also attend in significant numbers. In anticipation of this, the police have been alerted, and extensive arrangements have been made. Section 144, which imposes restrictions on public gatherings, is already in force in Rajahmundry.
On the other hand, Chandrababu's arrest has evoked a large scale protests in the state with TDP cadre holding relay hunger strike and some people are offering prayers at various temples for the wellbeing of Naidu.