Pawan Kalyan condemns violence, blames govt

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned the violence in Konaseema and appealed to all to maintain restraint and help the administration to maintain law and order.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that it was unfortunate that the name of the great personality Babasaheb B R Ambedkar had become controversial though everyone respects him.

Pawan held the state government responsible for the imbroglio by dragging the name of Ambedkar into the mess. The government had miserably failed to maintain law and order and to develop the state. However, the ruling party holds the other parties responsible only to cover its shortcomings.

He took strong exception to the statement of the home minister who dragged the name of Jana Sena into the controversy. He said that it was not proper to hold Jana Sena responsible for the mess created by the ruling party.