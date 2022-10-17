Pawan Kalyan decides to fight legally over arrest of Jana Sena leaders

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan released a video on Monday regarding the incident at Visakhapatnam airport. He said that the police have filed cases of attempted murder against 115 Jana Sena leaders, some have been granted station bail and 12 have been sent to remand.

Pawan Kalyan said that he would file a petition in the High Court and try to bring the other leaders out. He made it clear that their fight is against the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government and have no differences with the police. He said that all this fight is because of the government, not because of the police. Pawan Kalyan alleged that he was prevented from greeting the fans who came for him and that he could not meet the fans due to government obstacles.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan went to Mangalagiri on Monday who will hold talks with legal experts to fight the legal battle against the YSRCP government.