Pawan Kalyan demands compensation to Atchutapuram gas leakage victims

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan demanded the government to pay compensation to the victims of the Atchutapuram gas leakage incident. He issued a statement to this effect. He said that the frequent occurrence of safety defects in the factories of the state is a worrying development.



He said that the need for industry is essential for the progress of the country, but the responsibility of protecting people's health and lives should not be neglected.



He blamed the negligence of public representatives and officials for the incidents of leakage of toxic gases in the seeds company in Atchutapuram SEZ twice in a month.

He said colonists around the industrial areas of Duvvada, Atchutapuram, Paravada etc. are facing difficulties. The actor turned politician suggested to undertake safety audit in industries and requested to provide better treatment to those who fell ill due to gas leakage and are being treated in the hospital.

