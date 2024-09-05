Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 6 cr

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for donating Rs 5 crore for AP and Rs 1 crore to Telangana as part of his social responsibility following the unprecedented floods which played havoc with the people of Vijayawada. He said Pawan Kalyan’s four crore includes Rs 1 lakh per panchayat for 400 panchayats that were affected due to rains in the state.

He also thanked cine actors, industrialists and all those who have been donating money for the CM relief fund. In the meantime, the state government employees donated Rs 120 crore towards the CM Relief Fund.

Naidu said the opposition has no moral right to talk about the floods or disaster management because it was their mis-governance that had led to such a disaster. The alliance government, he said, mobilised human resources, materials, and funds, and the entire administration and public representative have been working 24X7 to provide succour to the people.

He said despite all-out efforts they could not reach out to certain places as there was six to seven feet of water on roads and even NDRF boats could not go there. Still, the government succeeded in providing food to 91 percent of the affected people.

Naidu said the government on Monday distributed over six lakh food packets, on Tuesday 9,091,191 and another six lakh food packets on Wednesday were distributed. Similarly, 8.5 lakh drinking water bottles, three lakh liters of milk, and five lakh biscuit packets were supplied.

He said 62 medical camps have been set up and 32 IAS officers were on duty round the clock and participated in relief operations. In addition, 179 senior officers from the Secretariat were appointed in-charges to monitor rescue and relief operations. From Wednesday, 182 tankers were supplying drinking water, and 2,100 sanitation workers were engaged in removing the slush with the help of 100 fire engines, he added.

Naidu said that he is getting feedback from flood victims through IVRS. Priority is given to maintaining food quality. He said Ministers Nara Lokesh and Nimmala Ramanaidu were personally supervising the plugging of breaches to the Budameru channel and the restoration of the power supply. Orders have been issued to give Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the relatives of those who died in floods.