Pawan Kalyan expresses concern over govt issuing notices to 4L people

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioning on issuing notices to four lakh aged people for removing pensions.

Giving examples of removing pensions without valid reasons, Pawan said the officials issued notices to the aged people in Maliaputti of Srikakulam district for removing pensions on the pretext of having lands in their name.

He said in another instance, the official issued notice to a washerwoman Ramakka of Penukonda region for removing pension on the pretext of having houses. Finding fault with removing old-age pension based on electricity bills, Pawan said that in rented houses there will be combined meters which show highest power bills. He expressed surprise over removing pensions of some widows on the pretext of paying income tax.

Pawan said that the officials were issuing notices to physically challenged for removing pensions. The Jana Sena chief was astonished over the Chief Minister asking the Collectors to scold the media, for pointing out the lapses of government. He urged the government not to reduce the number of old-age pensions in view of increasing the pension amount to Rs 2,750 from January 2023.