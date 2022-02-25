Pawan Kalyan fans protest infront of AP ministers over restrictions on Bheemla Nayak movie

Tollywood actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan fans who are angry that the government has not given permission for Bheemla Nayak special shows. Jana Sena activists tried to block the ministers Perni Nani and Kodali Nani from attending the inauguration of a theater in Gudivada of Krishna district and chanted Jai Pawan Kalyan slogans.

Police arrested those who tried to obstruct the ministers. Fans were outraged that Pawan's film was partially blocked in the AP like nowhere else in the country. They were incensed over police act and stated that they have come to give a memorandum to the minister of cinematography.

Meanwhile, Bheemla Nayak movie starring Jana Sena sena leader and Tollywood hero Pawan Kalyan released today. Pawan Kalyan fans are celebrating with the release of their favorite hero movie after a long time. Fans are outraged that Benefit Shows are not allowed on the AP and accused of putting pressure on theaters in the name of regulations.

The government has issued advance notices to theaters in AP. Orders were issued that the films could not be put on a benefit show or additional shows. The notices state that action will be taken if anyone violates the rules and that ticket rates must also be in line with government regulations. It was also clarified that there would be full surveillance by Revenue officers at the theaters.