Live
- Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Offers Condolences To Grieving Father Of Stabbing Victim
- BJP winning 35 seats in Bengal will guarantee freedom from illegal infiltration: Amit Shah
- Assault Incident In Karnataka Sparks Controversy Amidst Rising Tensions
- Only 6 minutes’ role in 222 days at Parliament
- CM Kejriwal, K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended in money laundering case till May 7
- Women BJD leaders Raseswari, Simarani quit party
- BJP overlooked TG projects in Parliament: Manne Srinivas
- Nothing Phone 3 with Model Number A015 May Launch in July
- Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ trailer promises hilarious family entertainment
- Hanuman Jayanthi special: Prasanth Varma unveils new poster of ‘Jai Hanuman’
Just In
Pawan Kalyan Files Nomination for Pithapuram, says NDA will clinch victory
In a significant development ahead of the assembly elections, Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan officially submitted his nomination for the Pithapuram assembly seat.
In a significant development ahead of the assembly elections, Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan officially submitted his nomination for the Pithapuram assembly seat. The charismatic leader embarked on a spirited rally from his residence in Chebrolu, located in Gollaprolu Mandal of Kakinada District, to Padagaya Kshetra in Pithapuram before proceeding to the Returning Officer (RO) office to file his nomination.
Addressing the media after completing the nomination process, Pawan Kalyan exuded confidence in the NDA alliance, expressing optimism about their prospects of securing a decisive victory in the upcoming elections. His nomination filing marks a significant milestone in Janasena's electoral campaign, signaling a strong commitment to contesting the elections and championing the party's vision for governance and progress.
The rally and nomination filing event showcased Pawan Kalyan's proactive engagement with the electorate and his dedication to representing the aspirations and interests of the people of Pithapuram. As the election fervor intensifies, Pawan Kalyan's candidacy adds a dynamic element to the political landscape, setting the stage for a spirited electoral contest in the region.