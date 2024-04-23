Pawan Kalyan Files Nomination for Pithapuram, says NDA will clinch victory

In a significant development ahead of the assembly elections, Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan officially submitted his nomination for the Pithapuram assembly seat. The charismatic leader embarked on a spirited rally from his residence in Chebrolu, located in Gollaprolu Mandal of Kakinada District, to Padagaya Kshetra in Pithapuram before proceeding to the Returning Officer (RO) office to file his nomination.

Addressing the media after completing the nomination process, Pawan Kalyan exuded confidence in the NDA alliance, expressing optimism about their prospects of securing a decisive victory in the upcoming elections. His nomination filing marks a significant milestone in Janasena's electoral campaign, signaling a strong commitment to contesting the elections and championing the party's vision for governance and progress.

The rally and nomination filing event showcased Pawan Kalyan's proactive engagement with the electorate and his dedication to representing the aspirations and interests of the people of Pithapuram. As the election fervor intensifies, Pawan Kalyan's candidacy adds a dynamic element to the political landscape, setting the stage for a spirited electoral contest in the region.