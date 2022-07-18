Pawan Kalyan flays govt dithering on prohibition

Bhimavaram (West Godavari District): Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has alleged that the YSRCP government has failed to implement one of the Navaratanas, i.e., prohibition of alcohol.

He organised Janavani programme here on Sunday. Later, addressing a press conference, he said that some have illegally earned thousands of crores of income under the guise of alcohol prohibition. He alleged that liquor dealer would not get permission unless he paid Rs 5 per litre to YSRCP people.

He criticised that government officials are promoting belt shops. Liquor prices were increased four times during Jagan's tenure. He said that 70 types of local brands in liquor are running under the 'suitcase' companies.

Alleging that the government has borrowed Rs 8,000 crore by mortgaging Beverages Corporation and bringing another 5000 crores soon, Pawan Kalyan questioned how such rulers could ban alcohol. He alleged that 5,000 people died unofficially in the State after drinking adulterated liquor. Pawan disputed Jagan's claim that he is a brother of the State people or uncle to the children. A brother will not harm his sisters, but the CM did harm, he alleged.