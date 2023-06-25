Pawan Kalyan focuses on bolstering JSP in Godavari districts

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said that it is everyone’s responsibility to liberate Godavari districts from YSRCP’s rule.

He called to protect the Godavari districts which are the granaries of the State. Pawan held meetings with party constituency leaders at Dindi Resorts in Razole constituency on Saturday.

He expressed his concern over the youth losing their future due to the scarcity in employment opportunities. He called upon the party leaders to expose the government’s failures to the masses at large.

He accused Jagan of instigating attacks on him for questioning the government’s corruption and inciting supari gangs.

He expressed concern over the poor quality of roads in the State and lack of jobs to the youth.

He hoped to change the fortunes of the State with his Varahi Vijaya Yatra. He said that the change that begins in the Godavari districts will spread all over the State.

He said that there is a need to protect the groundwater from pollution in Godavari districts. Pawan said that he will spend most of his time in the coming period in Godavari districts to bring about a change.

He called upon party activists to fight unitedly for the success of the Jana Sena Party in elections. He advised the party cadre to stay away from internal squabbles and group fights.