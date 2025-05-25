Pawan Kalyan highlights India's Economic Milestone at NDA Meeting

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has proclaimed that India has ascended to the position of the fourth-largest economy globally, attributing this milestone to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the progressive governance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since 2014. Kalyan noted that India's GDP has reached an impressive 4.18 trillion, as reported by NITI Aayog.

He highlighted that this historic achievement can be credited to four key drivers of growth during the last decade: innovation, infrastructure, inclusion, and digital transformation. Kalyan remarked that this development is a significant step towards India becoming the third-largest economy in the world, moving towards the vision of Vikasit Bharat by 2047. He shared his thoughts on social media, emphasising the importance of this achievement.

Meanwhile, a meeting of NDA alliance partners convened today at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Modi. This gathering marked the one-year anniversary of the NDA's third consecutive term in office. During the meeting, Modi engaged in discussions regarding a range of topics, including the government's accomplishments over the past year, Operation Sindoor, and national security.

Prominent figures such as JP Nadda, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, along with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, attended the meeting. Notably, Pawan Kalyan represented Andhra Pradesh, while CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu was unable to attend due to prior commitments. The meeting featured presentations from various state CMs showcasing best practices and policies implemented in NDA-governed regions.