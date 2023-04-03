Pawan Kalyan in Delhi likely to meet BJP top brass and Union Ministers

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is touring Delhi. Pawan, who went to Udaipur in Rajasthan on Sunday, reached Delhi today along with Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar.



As part of their visit to Delhi, Pawan and Manohar will meet many BJP leaders and Union Ministers. There is an opportunity for Pawan to discuss the recent developments in AP, latest political situation, future activities and other issues with BJP leaders.



There is a curiosity in Jana Sena chief's visit to Delhi in the wake of speculations that the distance between state BJP leaders and Janasena has increased recently. It is also likely that there could be a discussion on the alliances in the next elections.

It remains to be seen what would transpire between the Jana Sena and BJP in the wake of politics in the state have heated up in the recent past.