  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan inspected the protected drinking water tank in Vakatippa

Pawan Kalyan inspected the protected drinking water tank in Vakatippa
x
Highlights

He inspected the 7 MLD sand filtration, powerhouse and lab near Surappa cheruvu. Kakinada MP T Uday Srinivas, District Collector Shan Mohan, ZP CEO Sri Ramachandra Murthy, RWS SE MV Satyanarayana, DPO K. Bharati Saujanya, RDO Kishore were present.

KAKINADA: As part of his visit to Kakinada district, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspected the protected drinking water tank and Surappa cheruvu of Panchayat Raj and Rural drinking water supply scheme at Vakatippa village of U. Kothapalli Mandal on Wednesday along with the officials. The RWS officials explained to him the details of this tank which is supplying protected drinking water to Uppada Kothapalli mandal.

He inspected the 7 MLD sand filtration, powerhouse and lab near Surappa cheruvu. Kakinada MP T Uday Srinivas, District Collector Shan Mohan, ZP CEO Sri Ramachandra Murthy, RWS SE MV Satyanarayana, DPO K. Bharati Saujanya, RDO Kishore were present.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the areas affected by sea erosion in the Uppada area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X