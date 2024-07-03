Pawan Kalyan inspected the protected drinking water tank in Vakatippa

KAKINADA: As part of his visit to Kakinada district, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspected the protected drinking water tank and Surappa cheruvu of Panchayat Raj and Rural drinking water supply scheme at Vakatippa village of U. Kothapalli Mandal on Wednesday along with the officials. The RWS officials explained to him the details of this tank which is supplying protected drinking water to Uppada Kothapalli mandal.

He inspected the 7 MLD sand filtration, powerhouse and lab near Surappa cheruvu. Kakinada MP T Uday Srinivas, District Collector Shan Mohan, ZP CEO Sri Ramachandra Murthy, RWS SE MV Satyanarayana, DPO K. Bharati Saujanya, RDO Kishore were present.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inspected the areas affected by sea erosion in the Uppada area.