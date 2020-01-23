Top
Pawan Kalyan meets BJP national president JP Nadda: Decides to hold long march on February 2

Highlights

The Jana Sena Party which is trying to block the evacuation of capital from Amaravati is said to be chalking out a strategy at Delhi level.

The Jana Sena Party which is trying to block the evacuation of capital from Amaravati is said to be chalking out a strategy at Delhi level. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders on Thursday had met BJP's national president JP Nadda to this extent. They informed about the plan of action to be implemented in AP. Speaking to media, Pawan Kalyan reiterated that the three capital issue has nothing to do with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah and it is a unilateral decision taken by YSRCP.

As part of their joint program, Jana Sena and BJP has reportedly decided to hold a long march from Tadepalli to Exhibition Grounds in Vijayawada on February 2 at 2 pm to express solidarity with the farmers who have given the lands for the capital construction.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP - Jana Sena Coalition Coordination Committee meeting held in Delhi. Leaders in the likes of Pawan Kalyan, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Nadendla Manohar, GVL Narasimha Rao and Purandeshwari have discussed the future course of action to be implemented in the state. The committee has decided to meet every fifteen days to take the alliance forward.

