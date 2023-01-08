Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu in Hyderabad, likely to discuss of GO 1

The politics in Andhra Pradesh have heated up with the news over the meeting of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu. The duo have met at Naidu's residence in Jubilee Hills a while ago and the talks are going on.

According to sources, the duo likely to discuss many issues especially on the GO 1 over cancellation of roadshows brought in by the AP government and the police restrictions imposed during Naidu's visit to Kuppam.





It is also likely that duo would come up with an action plan for a joint fight in the next elections although no formal announcement will be made now. The duo would discuss on the anti people's policies of YSRCP government and take a decision on how to fight against YSRCP in coming days.











The meeting has got high importance amid government's GO ahead of the Padayatra to be started by Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan in the month end. However, it remains to be known what transpired between the duo in the next few hours if they address the media.

AP TDP president Atchannaidu to talk with other parties for bringing all on one platform to fight against YSRCP.

Meanwhile, YSRCP alerted and the ministers to hold media meeting to criticise Pawan Babu meeting. Already they are tweeting that adopted son Pawan has gone to Naidu's house for Sankranthi collections