Pawan Kalyan meets farmers in Rajahmundry, says will stand by them

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan said that the farmer who provides food to people always shed tears. As part of his visit to Rajahmundry, he held a face-to-face meeting with the farmers at Janasena's new office on Thursday.



Speaking on this occasion, Jana Sena chief recalled the comments saying that the after the division of Telangana, both the Godavari districts will yield crops in good number and said that the scenario was different at ground level.



He accused that failure to purchase grain and said that the Minister of Agriculture and Chief Minister did not respond. He said that the farmers are saying that there is no loan waiver and facing severe difficulties. He made it clear that he will fight till every farmer gets justice and said the struggle will continue until every nut is bought.

He said that YSRCP government harasses the farmers who expressed their grievances to the Jana Sena and said that Jana Sena will fight for farmers justice.