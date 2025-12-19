Pawan Kalyan meets MLAs to enhance governance in Andhra Pradesh

In a series of one-on-one meetings, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan meeting MLAs with nine of his party's MLAs, starting with Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad. The discussions aimed to review developmental initiatives, ongoing welfare schemes, and projects within each constituency.

During these meetings, Kalyan gathered vital information on the challenges faced by the constituencies, public grievances, and potential solutions. He emphasised the importance of effective delivery of government programmes to the populace.

The Deputy Chief Minister also sought insights into party activities, the strengthening of grassroots connections, and coordination with party workers. He encouraged the MLAs to prioritise the local implementation of government initiatives.

Following his meeting with Mandali Buddha Prasad, Kalyan continued the discussions with Deva Varaprasad, Lokam Naga Madhavi, Giddi Satyanarayana, Pantham Nanaji, CH Vamsi Krishna, Nimmaka Jayakrishna, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar. Party sources indicate that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance governance, address public issues promptly, and focus on the unique needs of each constituency.