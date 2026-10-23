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Pawan Kalyan Meets Naidu Again Over MPTC, ZPTC Seat-Sharing

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Both the leaders met at Naidu’s residence and discussed various issues for over 30 minutes. It is learnt that they discussed the need to finalise the seat sharing in MPTC and ZPTC between the alliance partners at the earliest.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan
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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had another round of one-on-one meetings on Friday to discuss the seat-sharing formula for MPTC and ZPTC elections in the state.

Both the leaders met at Naidu’s residence and discussed various issues for over 30 minutes. It is learnt that they discussed the need to finalise the seat sharing in MPTC and ZPTC between the alliance partners at the earliest.

In the absence of a clear formula for seat sharing, the aspirants of all three parties have been filing nominations. Both the leaders are believed to have discussed how to arrive at a consensus.

It may be recalled that Pawan had met Naidu on Thursday also to discuss the latest developments in view of the SC directive to State Election Commissioner to extend the nomination process for urban local body elections wherever YSRCP candidates could not file nominations due to clashes. The NDA partners had already reached a seat-sharing agreement for elections in 100 urban local bodies. The deadline for filing nominations ended on Friday evening.

Out of the total 663 ZPTCs, polling will be held for 659 ZPTCs. Similarly, polling will be held for 9,829 MPTCs out of 9,858 MPTCs in the state.

Filing of nominations began on October 21. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on October 24.

About 2.81 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in elections to MPTC and ZPTC elections scheduled to be held on November 3.

According to the SEC, October 27 will be the last day for withdrawal of candidatures. The same day, a final list of candidates will be published.

Polling, wherever necessary, will be conducted on November 3. Repolling, if any, will be held on November 4. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 5.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Pawan KalyanChandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh PoliticsMPTC ElectionsZPTC Elections
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