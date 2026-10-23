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Congress legislator Khaira suspended for remainder of Punjab Assembly session
In Short
The minister called out the MLA for using derogatory language, defying the authority of the Chair, and deliberately disrupting parliamentary proceedings, resulting in the waste of valuable legislative time and undermining the dignity of the House.
Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Friday moved a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly against Congress legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira, seeking his suspension for the remainder of the ongoing session.
The minister called out the MLA for using derogatory language, defying the authority of the Chair, and deliberately disrupting parliamentary proceedings, resulting in the waste of valuable legislative time and undermining the dignity of the House.
Addressing the Assembly, Cheema said members had taken serious exception to the objectionable terms used by Khaira. He emphasised that such derogatory rhetoric directly attacks the self-respect and dignity of Punjab’s working class, particularly members of the Scheduled Caste community.
Cheema emphasised that the labour force had played an indispensable role in driving the state’s progress and prosperity. “It is the duty of every citizen, and elected representatives in particular, to honour the hard work, integrity, and societal contributions of the working class,” he said.
He said demeaning any individual or group on the basis of caste, social status, or economic background cannot and will not be tolerated. MLAs were expected to conduct themselves with the utmost responsibility and preserve the dignity of the House. “Because public representatives exert a widespread influence on society, they must refrain from making comments that hurt the sentiments of any community. Despite historic and ongoing efforts to eradicate caste-based discrimination and foster social equality, resorting to disparaging language against vulnerable and marginalised sections remains deeply regrettable. All MLAs must stand united against caste discrimination,” Cheema said.
Touching upon women’s economic empowerment, he commended Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the government’s decision to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 to eligible women, a landmark initiative that will help ensure financial security and self-reliance for underprivileged women. He appealed to the House to send an unequivocal message, stating, “Disrespectful conduct directed at labourers, the Dalit community, or other marginalised groups will meet with zero tolerance.”
Cheema proposed moving a condemnation motion against the Congress over its stance. The resolution seeking Khaira’s suspension for the remainder of the session was subsequently put to a vote and declared passed unanimously by the Speaker.
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