Pawan Kalyan moots role for corporates in developing zoos

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan releases at a meeting of 14th governing body of Zoo Parks Authority of Andhra Pradesh at his residence in Mangalagiri on Wednesday

Vijayawada : Corporate companies should come forward to adopt zoo parks to develop them on par with international standards, said Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing 14th governing body of Zoo Parks Authority of Andhra Pradesh at his residence in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief minister said steps should be taken to develop zoo parks in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati to attract more number of visitors. He said that zoo parks should be developed under public-private partnership. Wildlife experience facilities should be provided to visitors, he said, and stressed on the need for adopting wild animals and developing zoo parks with CSR funds of industries.

Pawan directed the officials to arrange tea with Deputy CM for industrialists and corporate company heads to promote development of zoo parks’ concept.

Chief conservator of forest Chiranjeevi Chowdary, commissioner of tourism K Kannababu and other officials were present.

