Pawan Kalyan pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victim

In a poignant gesture of solidarity, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Kavali in the Nellore district to pay his respects to Madhusudhan Rao, who tragically lost his life in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

During his visit, Kalyan expressed his condolences to Rao's family, assuring them that the government would extend all possible support to help them through this difficult time.

Accompanying him was State Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, who also visited Kavali to pay tribute to Rao and offered words of comfort to his grieving family. Both leaders emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting those affected by this tragedy.