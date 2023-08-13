Pawan Kalyan should focus on his party policies' MP

Visakhapatnam: If Pawan Kalyan is so close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah as he presents, why cannot he stop Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised by talking to them?, questioned Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana.

Coming down heavily on the actor-turned-politician for the recent remarks he made against the MP, he demanded an assurance from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to announce Pawan Kalyan as the Chief Minister candidate. "Will Pawan Kalyan contest as Gajuwaka MLA or against me next? Did he vote for me or exercised his franchise in Visakhapatnam? He lost very badly in both the places he contested from and he should feel ashamed to pay a visit to Visakhapatnam. Who is he to demand my resignation?" the MP questioned.

Mentioning that Pawan Kalyan did not contribute anything to the society, the MP stated that he has been building apartments for over 20 years and every project was in line with the norms. "There are many families who have been empowered through our projects, we gave employment to scores and we contribute largely to the economic development of the city and the state. What did Pawan Kalyan do to the society or film industry except taking his remuneration irrespective of his films becoming a hit or a flop?" Satyanarayana said.

As an MP, he mentioned that he was always accessible to the people who stepped into his office. "Is Pawan Kalyan accessible to the common man? He is sure to disappear after the 2024 elections," the MP criticised.

Instead of passing comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his good governance, the MP said, Pawan Kalyan should talk about his party manifesto and policies. "I have made it very clear that there is no 'drama' behind the kidnap incident of my family members as Pawan Kalyan presents. Still, he keeps making remarks against the incident which is highly objectionable," the MP said.