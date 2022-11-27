Pawan Kalyan slams AP govt. says will defeat YSRCP in next elections

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan commented that 2024 elections are crucial. He visited Mangalagiri on Sunday and distributed cheques to victims of house demolitions. He called on victims to the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri and given financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh.



Speaking on the occasion, he slammed at Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy saying that how did he know what he talked to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He told that he wouldn't seek PM Modi's interfere into the battle with YSRCP and will fight on his own. He said he will see the defeat of YSRCP.

Pawan Kalyan asked the people of the state to support Jana Sena in the upcoming elections and said that people should vote for the policies being implemented not for the candidate. He said those who threatened people are not always in power no matter who they are and asserted that after the 2024 elections, he will give an answer to those who spoke filth.

He warned YSRCP leaders to think before speaking and said that he will not forget anyone who has troubled him.