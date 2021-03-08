Pawan Kalyan slams humiliation of Amaravati women

Amaravati: The attitude of the state government towards the capital city women on International Women's Day is undemocratic, said Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. The way the police treated the women who were fighting to retain the capital city in Amaravati as they were intercepted at Prakasam barrage while they were going to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka durga is insulting, he said.

In a statement here Monday, Pawan said, "Women explained with tears how the male police personnel behaved and insulted them. Their words hurt me immensely. Which rule allows prevention of women from going for darshan? Have the Amaravati women no right to have darshan of the Goddess?" he said.

He said farmers who gave their lands for the capital city and their families are fighting relentlessly for the past 15 months. Instead of responding positively, the rulers are insulting them on every occasion. "They arrested them while they were protesting peacefully. They must be released immediately. It's the responsibility of the officials to deal with women in a respectable manner. Action must be taken against the officials who acted tough against the women causing great inconvenience to them at the Prakasam barrage," he said and requested state DGP D Gautam Sawang to issue orders not to repeat such actions in future.