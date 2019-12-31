Pawan Kalyan supports farmers protests, demands government to come up with a firm decision on capital

The protests by the farmers with the main demand to continue Amaravati as the capital, reached 14th day on Tuesday. Farmers, women, advocates, students and leaders of various public unions supported the protests in Amaravati villages. The farmers demanded withdraw the proposal of three capitals and GN Rao committee. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan visited Amaravati to support the farmers' initiatives.

While the farmers were denied permission I stage deeksha Mandadam as CM Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to the Secretariat.

Barricades were set up so that no one could cross the road. The police have taken stringent security measures for CM Jagan's convoy. Farmers' relay fasting in Velagapudi began on Tuesday morning. Farmers came with national flags and participated in strike.

Addresses the public at the Errabalem, Pawan said that the proposal of three capitals is unfair on Jagan after giving a nod to Amaravati capital while in opposition. He demands the government to come up with the firm decision on capital and warned of severe consequences if the government had not make the decision on Amaravati. Pawan assured his support to the farmers of Amaravati who had given the lands for the capital.

"The government is deceiving the people of the Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema by creating differences among the regions on capital issue, " Jana Sena chief asserted.