Pawan Kalyan thanks Nitin Gadkari for inaugurating two national highways
Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, took to social media following the inauguration of the Madanapalle-Pileru and Kurnool-Mandalem National Highways. In a post on X, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for their roles in advancing the state's infrastructure.

Kalyan highlighted the long-standing neglect of these regions and acknowledged the Central Government's unwavering support towards the development of Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that the newly launched National Highways would play a significant role in accelerating progress in the Rayalaseema region.

