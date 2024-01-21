Pawan Kalyan to hold meeting with Zonal Committees to discuss on election campaigns

As the election season approaches in Andhra Pradesh, political parties are gearing up and strategizing to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

Jana Sena party, led by Pawan Kalyan, is also preparing for the elections. In line with the election preparations, committees have been formed to oversee various campaign-related activities. Today, Pawan Kalyan will be meeting with the zonal committees at the Jana Sena headquarters in Mangalagiri. The primary focus of the meeting will be to discuss the election campaign procedures.

These committees have been established on a zone-wise basis to ensure smooth coordination of meetings and other programs. The zones include North Coastal Andhra, Godavari, Madhya Andhra, and Rayalaseema. Each committee will have conveners, co-conveners, as well as members from the Legal department.