Pawan Kalyan to take part in 3-day ‘Senatho Senani’

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party PAC Chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar informed that the JSP decided to hold a massive meeting in Visakhapatnam for three days under the banner of ‘Senatho Senani’.

Speaking at a press conference held here on Sunday, Manohar said that the party president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will interact with the party cadre and guide them for an action plan. During the meetings, detailed discussions would be held with party leaders on party’s principles and ideologies and to encourage the youth in politics, he added.

Manohar mentioned that the Jana Sena Party legislative meeting will be held at the YMCA hall on August 28 at beach road with the members of Parliament, Legislative Council members and MLA of the party.

The Civil Supplies Minister stated that Pawan Kalyan will focus on how to take the Jana Sena Party’s spirit forward, making a strong presence of the governance and how to prioritise solving the problems of the people. Similarly, the party chief will meet with the state executive committee, he informed.

Further, Manohar informed that Pawan Kalyan would interact with the youth and get their views as well. The meetings will also aim at discussing how to improve better infrastructure, amenities, employment opportunities, tourism development, poverty eradication, how to embrace the technological revolution, information and usage of social media, the minister said. Pawan Kalyan will address the party’s leaders and workers at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam on August 30, Manohar said. The minister informed that 12 committees have been formed to organise the programmes in a successful manner. A poster of ‘Senatho Senani’ was unveiled by the party leaders and MLAs.

Later, he inspected the stadium, the venue of the meeting to be held on August 30. Government Whip P Hariprasad, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Lokam Madhavi and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Visakhapatnam DCCB chairman Kona Tatarao, and Deputy Mayor Dalli Govinda Raju and corporator P Murthy Yadav were present.