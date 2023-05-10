Pawan Kalyan tour in EG, Konaseema districts today

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will visit East Godavari and Konaseema districts on Wednesday.

He will arrive at Rajahmundry airport at 10 am and from there he will go to Kadiam and meet farmers of Aava area.

He will interact with the farmers affected by the recent untimely rains and enquire their problems. After that, he will visit the constituencies of Kothapeta and P Gannavaram in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and interact with the affected farmers.

JSCP East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh disclosed their chief’s tour details at a media conference here on Tuesday. He called upon farmers, party workers, and fans of Pawan Kalyan to participate in large numbers and make the tour success.