Pawan Kalyan unwinds at Vizag beach

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who came to Visakhapatnam in October for a three-day trip to organise his grievances receiving programme 'jana vani', remained confined to his hotel room due to police restrictions. Back then, watching from the window, Pawan Kalyan tweeted saying, "A thought just crossed my mind. Am I allowed to go for an evening walk at RK beach to get some fresh air?."

However, a month later, his wish came true. On Saturday, without dropping any hint about his outdoor plan, Pawan Kalyan headed to Kapuluppada beach and took a relaxed stroll barefoot on the sands of the seashore. After soaking in the pristine charm of the coast and enjoying the sounds of the enchanted waves for a while, the power star had no choice but to return as his admirers started trickling in to greet him. Before heading back, he interacted with some of the fishermen at the beach and checked the facilities provided to them.

Later, the JSP chief got a glimpse of the covered area of Rushikonda. With no Opposition party allowed near the premises so far, Pawan Kalyan mounted on a heaped sand to view the hills from close quarters. Meanwhile, GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav explained the violations related to Rushikonda tourism project to Pawan Kalyan.