Live
Just In
Pawan Kalyan Visits Kanakadurga Temple Amid Dussehra Celebrations
Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Kanakadurga Temple on Wednesday, coinciding with the ongoing Dussehra Sharannavaratri festivities. Accompanied by his daughter Adhya, Pawan Kalyan was warmly received by temple officials, who greeted him with traditional hospitality.
The presence of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan ignited excitement among the devotees present, leading to enthusiastic chants of “Jai Jana Sena Jai Pawan Kalyan.” Many devotees also lined up to offer their prayers at the nearby Lord Vinayaka temple as the celebrations reached their peak.
As part of the Navaratri celebrations, this seventh day featured an elaborate darshan of Goddess Saraswati, showcasing the deity in her traditional attire. With the auspicious occasion coinciding with the birth star of Amma, Mula Nakshatra, a significant influx of devotees has been reported at Indrakeeladri.
In a gesture of community spirit, temple authorities cancelled all pre-booked tickets, granting free darshan to all devotees across the queues. Enthusiastic crowds began to gather from midnight, eager to partake in the divine festivities and seek blessings during this sacred time.