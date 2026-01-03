Justice Narasimha Advocates for Telugu at World Telugu Conference

Guntur hosted the grand third World Telugu Conference, where Supreme Court Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha delivered an inspiring speech during the inaugural ceremony. Expressing surprise at the scale of the event, he remarked, "I never imagined in my wildest dreams that such a large Telugu conference would be held."

Justice Narasimha emphasised the deep bond that individuals form with their mother tongue from birth, stating, "Language is not just for expressing thoughts; it has the power to create a whole world. We are all related through language, and it provides us with our identity."

In a strong call for the promotion of the Telugu language, he argued that it should be made mandatory in official proceedings, insisting, "Court proceedings up to the district level should be conducted in Telugu." His remarks underscored the importance of preserving and celebrating the Telugu language in all facets of life.