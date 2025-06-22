Live
Pawan Kalyan Visits Tamil Nadu for Muruga Bhaktargal Maanadu
Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, embarked on a tour of Tamil Nadu, arriving at the airport in Madurai at 1 pm to partake in the Muruga Bhaktargal Maanadu. Upon his arrival, he received a rousing welcome from Tamil Nadu BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, along with BJP leaders including Tamil Nadu Observer Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, state vice president Sri Chakravarthy, state leader Sri Amar Prasad Reddy, Madurai district president Sri Mari Chakravarthy, general secretary Sri Rama Srinivasan, and veteran political leader Sri Radhakrishnan.
As part of his itinerary, Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit the Thirupara Kundram Sri Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy temple later in the evening to offer his respects. Following this, he will serve as the chief guest at the Maanadu event taking place at the Amma Tidal premises.