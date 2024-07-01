Pawan Kalyan was saddened by the financial crisis of the AP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that during the study of various government departments, the irregularities and debts incurred by the previous government are also coming to light. This state wants development along with welfare, he said. It is said that the previous government did not inform where the panchayat funds went. He said that a palace was built in Rushikonda with hundreds of crores of rupees, but if the same funds were used, there would be some development.

Pawan Kalyan said that even in the areas where Godavari flows, there are problems with drinking water. He said that in the past Jaljeevan Mission funds were not used even if they were available and at least no matching grants were given. He said that when the officials asked him about the repairs in his camp office, he told him not to do anything at the moment. He said that he would arrange new furniture himself if necessary. Pawan says he was unable to sign the documents related to his salary.

He said that although he initially thought of working on a salary, he decided not to take a salary after seeing the lack of funds and thousands of crores of debt are still emerging. "Taking a salary when the department is in debt felt very wrong. That's why I am giving up the salary," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that he is indebted to the people of Pithapuram who won with a huge majority. He participated in the pension distribution program organized at Gollaprolu of Kakinada district. Speaking after giving pensions to many beneficiaries, he said that he took some time to study the departments. He commented that he wants to talk less and work more. He said that there will be no corruption from his side and he will strengthen all the departments entrusted to him.

His ambition is to bring out talent among the youth through skill training centers. He said that he was not ready for success tours. He clarified there is no happiness in winning, happiness comes only when work hard and get praise. He says about his desire to make Pithapuram a model constituency in the country. Pawan said that his government would be responsible for everything.