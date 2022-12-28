Pawan Kalyan working to benefit TDP and Chandrababu Naidu: Ambati Rambabu

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu expressed anger on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan saying that the latter is working to benefit Telugu Desam Party and Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, Minister Ambati told the media on Wednesday that 'Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu are cheating the people of Kapu community. He said that Pawan is doing politics without intelligence and knowledge.

Ambati Rambabu took a jibe at Pawan Kalyan asking that with how many parties he would make alliances with.

It is known that there is war of words between YSRCP and Jana Sena for quite some time now and it has reached peaks in the wake of death anniversary of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga recently where the political parties tried to own the Kapu leader.