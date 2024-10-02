Pawan Kalyan younger daughter signed declaration in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger daughter Palina Anjani Konidela signed declaration in Tirumala following temple customs. It is customary in TTD that any non Hindu visiting Tirumala to worship Lord Venkateswara has to sign a declaration expressing faith in the Hindu religion.

Accordingly, Pawan's daughter signed the declaration at the guest house. TTD officials took it to the guest house to obtain signature. As she is a minor, Pawan Kalyan also signed on it. They will worship the Lord this morning. Pawan reached Tirumalanon Tuesday night by walk along the Alipiri footpath as part of the culmination of his 12 day Prayaschitha Deeksha (penance).









Needless to say that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently cancelled his visit to Tirumala following the declaration row. Several parties demanded him to sign it before going for darshan and planned a peaceful protest as well. Ahead of his visit TTD erected flexes in Tirumala about the declaration norms. Later, Jagan cancelled his visit.