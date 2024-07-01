Live
Pawan Kalyan’s 3-day tour begins today
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will take part in the pension distribution programme at Gollaprolu from 10 am
Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is visiting the Pithapuram Assembly constituency of Kakinada district for the first time after winning the election.
The official tour programme confirmed that he will be going to Rajamahendravaram by flight from Hyderabad on July 1. From the airport, he will go to Sathya Krishna Function Hall in Gollaprolu town of Pithapuram constituency by road.
Pawan Kalyan, who won as the MLA of Pithapuram with a huge majority is going to the constituency for the first time, and that too in the capacity of Deputy Chief Minister.
After participating in the pension distribution programme at Gollaprolu from 10 am to 12.30 pm, he will go to his residence in Chebrolu.
Afterward, a review will be conducted with Jana Sena Party Pithapuram constituency leaders and women leaders.
On Tuesday at Kakinada Collectorate, from 10 am, reviews will be conducted with the officials of Panchayat Raj Department and Water Resources Department. In the afternoon, he will review the condition of the roads with the concerned officials. After that he will review with forest department officials. Later, Pawan Kalyan will meet Jana Sena MPs and MLAs in Chebrolu.
He will inspect the areas affected by sea erosion in Uppada at 10 am on Wednesday.
In the afternoon, he will speak at an introductory meeting with officials in Pithapuram. A meeting will be held with TDP-BJP leaders. He will address a public meeting from the Varahi vehicle to thank the people in Pithapuram at 4 pm.