Pawan Kalyan’s 4th phase of Varahi Vijayatra to kickstart from October 1

Hyderabad : Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan's fourth leg of Varahi Vijayatra will begin from October 1. This trip will start from Avanigadda in Krishna district. To this extent, Nadendla Manohar, chairman of the political affairs committee of the party, released a statement. It said that the schedule of Pawan's next phase of Varahi Vijayatra has been finalised.



Nadendla held a teleconference with the chief leaders of the joint Krishna district on Monday afternoon in view of the five days left for the start of the Varahi Vijayatra. This trip will start from Avanigadda and will pass through Machilipatnam, Pedana and Kaikaluru constituencies.