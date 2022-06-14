Pawan kin donate Rs 35 lakh to Jana Sena

Mangalagiri: The family members of Pawan Kalyan including his brother Nagababu, sisters Vijayadurga and Dr Madhavi and nephews Varun Tej, Saidharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej and niece Niharika donated Rs 35 lakh to Jana Sena party to help the families of the tenant farmers who committed suicide.

It may be recalled that Jana Sena party had earmarked fund of Rs 5 crore and has been helping the families of the tenant farmers across the state.

Nagababu and his wife Padmaja, Dr Madhavi and her husband Dr Raju and TV producer Srinath met party chief Pawan Kalyan and political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar at the party office here on Monday and handed over them cheques worth Rs 35 lakh.

Jana Sena chief said that they never discuss politics at home and the family members also never discuss politics with him though they wish that he would reach great heights in politics. However, they are moved by the plight of the tenant farmers and impressed by the help extended by Jana Sena to their families. They too wanted to join hands in helping the families of the farmers, he said.

Varun Tej (Rs 10 lakh), Saidharam Tej (Rs 10 lakh), Vaishnav Tej (Rs 5 lakh), Niharika (Rs 5 lakh) donated to the party. Pawan said that his elder sister Vijayadurga and her children Saidharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, brother Nagababu and his wife Padmaja and their children Varuj Tej and Niharika, younger sister Dr Madhavi and her husband Dr PS Raju, uncle's son and TV producer Srinath extended the financial help. He thanked the family members for their generosity.

Nadendla Manohar, thanking the family members of Pawan Kalyan for the financial help, said that more and more family members of the tenant farmers who suffered heavy loss in cultivation and committed suicide would be helped. The children of these farmers would be helped to prosecute higher studies.