Pawan tells officials not to compromise on quality of roads

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj and rural development Pawan Kalyan directed the officials not to compromise on the construction of roads in rural areas. He was addressing a review on roads with the representatives of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the officials of panchayat raj at the Secretariat here on Friday.

The AIIB is extending funds for constructing the roads in rural areas across the state.

Pawan Kalyan said that latest technology could be used for laying the roads to protect them from the vagaries of nature. They should continuously monitor the progress of the project and the contractors should be given clear guidelines to follow scrupulously in the construction of roads. There should not be a single village without roads by the end of the project. The work should be expedited without any hiccups.

The representatives of the bank, Pawan Kirke and Toushik Rehman, said that the officials of the panchayat raj and rural development are fully cooperating with the implementation of the project.

They said that they had visited Udumudi Lanka village in Ambedkar Konaseema district where they found the necessity of a bridge along the road. They conducted a survey with the help of a drone. With the use of technology, the project would move forward at jet speed. The Bank officials also assured the government of the necessary cooperation for the construction of the capital city Amaravati.

Panchayat raj engineering officials Balu Nayak, C V Subba Reddy, P V Ramana Murthy, K Chakravarti, B D Srinivas and others were present.