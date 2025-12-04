Pawan to inaugurate DDO in Chittoor today

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will visit Chittoor on Thursday to take part in several development programmes. He will arrive at Tirupati Airport at 9.50 am and then proceed to Chittoor.

From 11.30 am to 1230 pm, the Deputy Chief Minister will take part in the inauguration programme of the Divisional Development Office (DDO) in Chittoor. After completing the programme, he will return to Tirupati Airport and leave for Vijayawada.

Ahead of the visit, Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar, along with state panchayat raj commissioner Krishna Teja and other officials, inspected the arrangements at the DDO on Wednesday. They instructed the staff to ensure foolproof preparations for the Deputy Chief Minister’s visit.

Chittoor SP Tushar Dudi also reviewed the security arrangements. He directed the police officers to make sure the visit takes place without any disturbance and without causing inconvenience to the public. He asked them to deploy additional staff at the event venue, the route map points, parking areas and busy junctions.

The SP instructed officials to share the traffic diversion plan with the public in advance and implement it strictly. He said checkpoints should be set up along the VIP route and staff should stay alert at all points. He also ordered thorough checks at the venue using the bomb disposal squad and dog squad to avoid any security lapses.

The SP directed that medical teams, fire personnel and emergency vehicles be kept on standby. He stressed that communication networks must function smoothly throughout the programme.

Chittoor sub-division DSP T Sainath, AR DSP Mahaboob Basha and officials from various departments took part in the review.