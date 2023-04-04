Pawan to meet BJP top brass

New Delhi: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's sudden visit to Delhi for talks with BJP leaders to discuss the latest political developments in Andhra Pradesh has raised many eyebrows in the political circles in Andhra Pradesh.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader, who was on a visit to Udaipur, reached the national capital on Sunday night. JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar joined Pawan Kalyan in Delhi.

Both had called on BJP state in-charge Muralidharan on Monday. Pawan is likely to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda.

Pawan's visit to Delhi assumed significance in view of the recent political developments in Andhra Pradesh and his reported unhappiness with state leadership of BJP. State BJP chief Somu Veeraraju said he had no information about Pawan's Delhi visit or its purpose.

Political circles claim that this meeting would give greater clarity on the likely alliances in the state. It is also being speculated that the YSRCP government would go in for early elections, may be around September or October though Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday at a party meeting said that there was no such proposal.



This meeting of Pawan with BJP national leaders is significant as Pawan Kalyan was seen distancing himself from the BJP for the latter not responding to his suggestion for a larger front to throw YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) out of power.

The BJP is likely to rope in Pawan Kalyan to campaign for BJP in the Telugu-speaking areas of Karnataka, where Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10 and discuss with Pawan the possibility of an alliance for Assembly elections in Telangana due to be held later this year.

Pawan had stated a few months ago that he was waiting for a roadmap from BJP to dislodge YSRCP from power. He is reportedly keen to join hands with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and wants BJP to accept his suggestion for an alliance of three parties to take on YSRCP in the next year's Assembly elections.

In recent months, Pawan met TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu twice to discuss the political realignment in the state.