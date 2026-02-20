  1. Home
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Separate AI Ministry

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 5:08 PM IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Separate AI Ministry
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proposed establishing a dedicated AI ministry at the central government level to keep India at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI). He emphasised that a specialised system is necessary to manage AI-related issues such as usage, regulation, legal guidelines, and national security.

Revanth Reddy made his remarks at the AI Summit in Delhi today. He reflected on how innovations like fire, the wheel, agriculture, electricity, and the Internet have transformed the world. He described AI as a revolutionary technology, not just another tool, but the most powerful in human evolution. He highlighted that unlike previous machines, AI can learn, analyse, and make decisions independently. He also explained that when combined with robotics, machines are gaining both mental intelligence and physical capabilities.

