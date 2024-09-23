Pawan urges Naidu to conduct inquiry into decisions in TTD

In a significant statement regarding the ongoing matters surrounding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Pawan Kalyan voiced his deep concerns about the decision made by the TTD Governing Council, which is appointed under the YCP regime, to sell properties given by devotees. Kalyan emphasized that these properties, acquired through unwavering faith in Sri Venkateswara Swami, are viewed as divine gifts by the devotees.

In a statement in X handle, Kalyan questioned the motivations behind the previous ruling council's haste to sell off valuable assets that hold great significance for countless devotees. "Why was the original ruling council so eager to sell Swami's properties? Who led them in this direction? We demand answers," he stated. He highlighted the need for accountability and urged the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into previous decisions made by the ruling councils regarding TTD assets.

Kalyan reported that the council aims to raise Rs. 100 crores through the sale of these non-performing assets, which include buildings in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guntur, and land in various other locations.

Kalyan’s remarks reflected the collective discontent of several Hindu charitable organizations and opposition parties, which previously halted the auction process following public outcry. "Jewellery and ornaments offered to Lord Tirumala over centuries also require scrutiny. I urge TTD officials to reassess their lists and consider the condition of these precious offerings," he added.

Furthermore, Kalyan questioned the distribution of funds raised by the Srivani Trust, which collected Rs. 10,500 from each devotee but only issued a bill for Rs. 500. He has already requested a thorough investigation into where the funds generated since the trust's establishment have been directed. "The previous rulers promised to build temples from Kashmir to Bengal through the Srivani Trust. We need to know who built those temples and what has happened to the income derived from the trust," he remarked.

Pawan Kalyan also advocated for a comprehensive review of not just TTD properties, but all temple properties under the jurisdiction of the Endowment Department. He expressed concern over the faith of the ruling powers in the preservation of Dharma and called for transparency regarding the assets of all temples and satras.