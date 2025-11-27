Pawan vows facilities for every village, prosperity for each family

Razole (Konaseema district): Launching the ambitious Palle Panduga 2.0 development initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the programme aims to transform the face of every village in the state and ensure prosperity for every family. The programme, with an estimated outlay of Rs 6,787 crore, will implement 53,382 development works across 13,326 gram panchayats.

Pawan Kalyan inaugurated the programme on Wednesday at Sivakodu village in Razole constituency under Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. Before the public meeting, he viewed a photo exhibition showcasing works completed under Palle Panduga 1.0.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Palle Panduga 1.0 was a milestone in rural development, completed in a time-bound manner with Rs 2,525 crore spent, including construction of 4,000 km of CC roads, 22,500 mini-gokulas, 15,000 drinking troughs, and over 1 lakh water ponds.

Under Palle Panduga 2.0, 8,571 km of new roads will be built at a cost of Rs 5,838 crore, existing village roads will be reconstructed, 25,000 mini-gokulas will be set up at a cost of Rs 375 crore, 157 community gokulas will be built with Rs 16 crore, 58 km of magic drains will be constructed with Rs 4 crore, 15,000 new development works worth Rs 406 crore will begin, DP RC and Gram Panchayat buildings worth Rs 148 crore will be constructed, an additional Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned exclusively for Konaseema. Funding is being mobilised through NABARD, the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank, MGNREGS, the 15th Finance Commission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and SASCI.

He responded to skeptical media claims by saying, “We are not looting like the previous government. We are not filing illegal cases. We are giving salaries on time, spending crores on development, and providing pensions more strongly than before.” He added that if the previous government had remained in power another year, the state would have seen major unrest.

He said creating wealth within the state would prevent migration and pave the way for a self-reliant India. “I want a young India that bows to no one.” The Deputy CM highlighted Konaseema’s scope for backwater tourism similar to Kerala.

“With its natural beauty, Konaseema surpasses many other locations where filmmakers go to shoot. If developed properly, thousands of youths can find employment.”

