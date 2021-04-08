Pay property tax by April 30, get 5% rebate in Guntur

Guntur:Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Municipal Commissioner Challa Anuradha on Thursday released posters relating to five per cent rebate on payment of the property tax for the financial year 2021-22 at a programme held at the GMC Council here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the GMC has made all the arrangements to collect property tax in advance. He said that they have set up additional counters for the convenience of taxpayers. He said that those who pay tax at cash counters must wear face mask and maintain physical distance in the queues to check spread of Covid-19. He urged the people to pay property tax dues and cooperate with the GMC.

Municipal Commissioner Anuradha said that the taxpayers may pay their tax dues at the GMC head office, the GMC circle offices and cash counters at ward secretariat no:106 at Palakaluru, ward secretariat no:140 at Amaravati, ward secretariat no: 6 at the RTC Colony, ward secretariat no:66 at Nallacheruvu, ward no:195 at Budampadu. The cash counters at the GMC office will work from 10.30 am to 5 pm. Cash counters at circle offices will work from 9.30 am to 5pm.

Challa Anuradha said that the taxpayers may pay tax dues online also. They may pay at www//cdma.ap.gov.in by April 30 to get five per cent rebate. She also made it clear that those who pay tax dues in a single payment will only get the rebate.