Pay revision for electricity staff as per panel recommendations: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that most of the demands put forward by the electricity employees JAC were agreed and they would get the benefits.

Speaking at a press meet at his residence in Ongole on Thursday, Balineni said that the government and the employees JAC mutually agreed on almost all issues raised by the employees. He said that the employees wanted a committee for Pay Revision instead of the Commission suggested by the government. After the discussion, the government agreed to the demand of the employees, he explained.

However, the Minister explained that the employees demanded cancellation of privatisation of Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Plant. He said that they explained to the employees that the plant was running in losses for the last few years, and the cabinet has taken the decision in favour of privatisation. He said that the government requested the employees to consider the financial condition of the State but promised to take the issue to the notice of the chief minister for a favourable decision.

The Minister said the earlier State government has made PPAs for purchasing power at almost double the price, and they became a burden to the electricity distribution companies. He said the government was committed to providing an uninterrupted power supply to the public and farmers as promised. He demanded BJP leaders Somu Veerraju and others to convince the Union government and bring funds, if they do really care for the State.

The press correspondents thanked Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for his assurance to speak to the District Collector on the establishment of Press Club in Ongole, to realise the decades' old demand from the local print and electronic media journalists.